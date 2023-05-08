FAIRFIELD — Midwest VegFest has announced its first annual event celebrating the vegan lifestyle on May 13 in Fairfield.
This family-friendly festival is a must-attend event for foodies who love trying new things, as well as vegans and those curious about a more plant-based lifestyle who are looking for new and exciting products and services.
At Midwest VegFest, attendees can indulge in a variety of delicious plant-based foods and products from local vendors, listen to inspiring speakers and enjoy live music throughout the day.
The day will start at 11 a.m. with food vendors and exhibitors at Fairfield Central Park. Vendors will be traveling from across the region and will be available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. outdoors at Central Park. At 12 p.m. at Golden Magnolia Sanctuary, the seminars and speakers will begin indoors, along with the silent auction.
Featured speakers include M?ic the Vegan, renowned vegan science writer; Shawn Camp, co-founder of Iowa Farm Sanctuary; Cheyenne Holliday, author, animal rights activist, kitchen director at Stone Soup Community Kitchen and co-founder of Midwest VegFest; and Adrienne Crimson, co-founder of Golden Magnolia Sanctuary and Stone Soup Community Kitchen.
At 3:30 p.m. the fun will continue as Cinema Fairfield and Midwest VegFest are partnering for a showing of “The Game Changers” film at the Fairfield Arts and Convention Center. Executive produced by James Cameron, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jackie Chan, “The Game Changers” follows James Wilks, elite Special Forces trainer and winner of The Ultimate Fighter, whose world is turned upside down when he discovers a group of world-renowned athletes and scientists who show him that most of what he'd been taught about protein was a lie.
"I'm excited to bring this film and event to Fairfield, because exploring the myths about protein and strength give us a tremendous amount of power, not only over our own performance and health, but also to help the planet we live on, which is also massively affected by the food we eat,” said Laura Sivels, event organizer. “This event is an opportunity to learn, celebrate, and support a great cause in Fairfield."
All proceeds from tickets and the silent auction will benefit Golden Magnolia Sanctuary, a community center and vegan soup kitchen. The official VegFest will conclude following the film screening at 5:30 p.m., but Golden Magnolia Sanctuary's Stone Soup Community Kitchen will be serving a plant-based, pay-what-you-may meal from 5:30-8 p.m.
Musicians from across the country will be performing throughout the day, and the day will conclude with an after-party hosted by Noble House Kava from 8 p.m. until midnight.
This Midwest VegFest is accessible to everyone, with a donation-based ticket system that allows attendees to pay what they would like. Pets and kids are welcome, and there will be plenty of activities for the whole family.
For more information about Midwest VegFest and to reserve your ticket, visit their website or follow them on social media.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.