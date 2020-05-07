Soybean planting on record pace

DES MOINES — Last year, many farmers felt like there two planting seasons to work through. Wet conditions caused farmers to plant, and re-plant, several crops deep into the spring.
What a difference a year makes. Conditions have been much more favorable so far this spring, leading to a record pace for the 2020 soybean crop to be planted.
The past week say nearly a full week of suitable days for field work with 6.1 days on average according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service for the week ending May 3. Warm, dry weather leading into the month allowed Iowa farmers to advance well ahead of the normal pace for a planting season.
Overall, 46 percent of the state's soybean crop has been planted according to the United States Department of Agriculture report. Farmers in Iowa are a full month ahead of last year's soggy pace, over two weeks ahead of the five-year average and have the highest proportions of the soybean crop planted by May 3 since records began being kept in 1974.
"Iowa saw a second straight week of considerable planting progress across the state. The planning of input providers and farmers, combined with favorable weather conditions, has the growing season off to a strong start," said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. "The great progress has been a bright spot in a time with many disruptions due to COVID-19."
With nearly a full week available for farmers to get in the field, over a third of the expected soybean crop has been planted. Additionaly, only six percent of Iowa's expected oat crop remains to be planted with 54 percent of the oat crop in the state having already emerged.
Iowa farmers planted 39 percent of the expected corn crop during the week ending May 3. It's the first time since 2010 that at least 75 percent of the corn crop has been in the ground and the most productive week for corn planting at this point of the season since 54 percent of the corn crop was planted at the same time in 2015.
Pasture condition rated 65 percent good to excellent. Pastures and hay fields are greening up while cattle movement to pastures increased this week throughout the state.
Overall, warm weather returned to Iowa heading into May as temperatures had averaged up to six degrees above normal across portions of the state. The statewide average temperature was 59.1 degrees, 5.2 above normal with all stations across the state reporting below average rainfall with the largest departures in south central Iowa.
The return of rain to portions of Iowa might slow the completion of the planting season. That rain, however, may be needed in the long run to helps crops that are planted begin to grow.
Topsoil moisture levels rated three percent very short, 16 percent short, 78 percent adequate and three percent surplus. Subsoil moisture levels rated two percent very short, eight percent short, 85 percent adequate and five percent surplus.