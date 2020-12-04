OTTUMWA — Sparky Claus has returned to Ottumwa.
The annual gift drive, run by the Ottumwa Fire Department and Sieda, is underway with donations accepted until Dec. 16, said Will Munley, first-class firefighter and member of the Sparky Clause Committee.
Trees with envelops from Sieda went out to several locations last month, he said. Those envelops contain the age, gender, likes and clothing size of the children in need, then the person who selects that envelop shops for them based on that information, dropping the gifts off at the Central Fire Station. The OFD collects the items and brings them to Sieda for distribution.
Munley said the partnership works well, enabling the department to held those who truly need the help without overlapping with other programs in the community.
“We’re looking to assist as many as we can,” Munley said. Last year, Sparky Claus served 300 families, totaling 947 children, he said. “We’re already had to go out several times and refill the trees. Those trees should be picked up and accounted for by Dec. 16, which is when our collection and fundraising efforts stop. We’re just going to do the best we can an serve as many as we can.”
But the Sparky Claus trees aren’t the only part of the program. The department also collects individual, new unwrapped toy donations as part of Sparky Claus. ABATE of Iowa District 14 started off that campaign by donating toys that were collected through a toy ride in October.
Those wanting to donate that way can do so by dropping the items off at the Central Fire Station, were COVID protocols, including mask-wearing while meeting people at the door, will be followed. The items will also be placed into isolation for 14 days, Munley said. “We usually get a heck of a lot of those, which is awesome,” he said.
Monetary donations are also collected as part of Sparky Claus, which is used to help keep children warm. “We are able to go to the schools and cover children in need with gloves, hats and coats as well,” Munley said.
“WE’ve been doing this since 2011, but we did add something new this year,” he added. He said OFD has teamed up with fire departments county wide to supply smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to homes in the county free of charge. He said that program is funded through a grant from Legacy Foundation.
“We hit three birds with one stone,” Munley said, saying his department is passionate about giving back to the community it serves. “Without our job and the community support, we wouldn’t be here. The community does a great job of supporting OFD. They do a heck of a job supporting the fire department, not only with Sparky Claus but the MDA drive, where we were second in the state last year.
“They do an awesome job. Without them, this program wouldn’t work,” he said.