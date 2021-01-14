OTTUMWA — A pursuit reached speeds of 100 mph Wednesday before ending after the tires of the vehicle were punctured using two spike strips, police said.
A Wapello County Sheriff’s Deputy said he attempted to pull over a GMC Yukon Wednesday night for not having a front license plate and failure to dim its lights. The vehicle took off, traveling at high speeds while the occupants started throwing paper out the window, according to court filings.
Law enforcement said that paper appeared to be ripped up checks.
Randi Hanrahan, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged after the pursuit ended with eluding, excessive speed, driving under suspension, defective tires, driving without insurance, operation without registration, interference with official acts, fraudulent plates, failure to obey stop sign, failure to dim lights and reckless driving.
A passenger, Jeremy Baird, 42, of Webster, was charged with two counts of forgery.
The pursuit began around 10:33 p.m. Wednesday in rural Wapello County on Bladensberg Road. Another Wapello County Sheriff’s Deputy used spike strips to attempt to deflate the tires of the vehicle and end the pursuit. The vehicle’s tires hit the spikes, but it continued onto Highway 34 at speeds of 100 mph.
A state patrol trooper attempted another set of spike strips along the highway. The vehicle eventually stopped on Highway 34 at exit 40.
Police said Hanrahan left the vehicle and fled on foot, but was apprehended.
The forgery charges against Baird come after police said he attempted to pass a check for $489.28 that was not legitimate.