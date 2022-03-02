OTTUMWA — In sports terms, the City of Ottumwa is now "on the clock."
Board members for the proposed Ottumwa SportsPlex approached the city council during Tuesday's meeting at City Hall with a request of $500,000, an undetermined amount of funding for site prep work, and a $1 per year land lease for 100 years in Sycamore Park as a contribution the overall $9 million project.
Many other entities — Wapello County, Ottumwa Regional Legacy Foundation, Ottumwa Schools, JBS — had already committed various amounts of funding to the project. The city is still assessing its list of projects it can use with American Rescue Plan Act funding, and the indoor complex falls under that. The council took no action on the request.
"I know that anytime you have a big project of this nature, there's obviously going to be some apprehension as far as whether it's going to work," said TJ Heller, chair of the Southeast Iowa Sports Commission. "For me, we've done our due diligence. We don't build until it's paid off."
The indoor complex would be comprehensive, with three full-size basketball courts, four volleyball courts, a turf soccer field, turf football field and softball and baseball infields, among other amenities. It would be situated next to The Beach, at a critical hub of the city.
Sports commission vice chair Brian Morgan spoke from three perspectives — as a county supervisor, a resident and as a parent.
"As a county we voted to fund up to $2.5 million, because we wanted to know how we could take this money and make it grow," he said. "And this facility will help grow our local option sales tax, and put heads in beds.
"The first meeting I went to for any type of facility like this was in 2002 when we had the possibility of a casino coming in. This ain't the first time something's come up, but this is the farthest we've ever gotten because it always gets bogged down."
Morgan said the total request to the city would be about $800,000, including the site work and lease.
As a parent, Morgan has taken his kids — and his money — to tournaments out of town. He believes it's time the city brings in more of that out-of-town money on a regular basis.
"There's a pile of money leaving this town. This facility is about the economy here," he said. "These facilities are the backbone of rural America. There aren't many economic drivers anymore, and it's what brings families to town nowadays."
Heller said no one expects the facility to make money immediately, and the commission's fundraising structure has that built into that scenario. The burden to make it work falls on the efforts of the commission, not on the taxpayers.
"Our pro forma shows us actually losing money in the first three years. It will cost about $7.5 million to $8 million to build it," Heller said. "We're subsidizing that, because we have a maintenance fund, operating fund, a consulting team to come and run the facility for us and train our folks from day one. That's all built into it."
Council member Doug McAntire agreed with the idea of the complex, but had some concerns about a 100-year lease, as well as potential competition with the YMCA for services, but Heller didn't share those concerns.
"If you're going to swim or lift weights, you're not coming to our place to do that. It's really a cooperation because we can help expand some of the programs they have. They're landlocked, so we're actually working together," he said. "As far as the lease, it's common that if something doesn't work out, there are amendments built into that lease so that can be worked out."
In other business:
• The city received a $200,000 check from the Bridge View Center Board of Directors. It is the largest donation Bridge View has given to the city, mayor Rick Johnson said.
"We began giving in March of 2009 and up to date, there's been $1.58 million contributed," board member Jamie Scott said. "I know COVID was a hard year, so hopefully this $200,000 helps."