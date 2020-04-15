OTTUMWA — A spring storm is scheduled to bring snow to the area Thursday night, and it could be a lot.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch from 5 a.m. Thursday through 7 a.m. Friday. Daytime snow won’t be the issue, only a half inch or so is expected before nightfall in Ottumwa.
Overnight is an entirely different story. Most of the snow will arrive before 4 a.m. Friday. Totals in Ottumwa could be 3-7 inches, according to the NWS Des Moines office. The snow should largely taper off by 7 a.m.
Higher amounts are expected closer to the Missouri border. Bloomfield could see 1-3 inches of snow Thursday and another 4-8 inches overnight.
Centerville could see even more, with initial forecasts of 3-5 inches of snow during the day Thursday and another 4-8 inches Thursday night.
According to the NWS, “a heavy band of snow is forecast to set up across southern portions of Iowa, generally along and south of the Highway 34 corridor to the Missouri border.” It’s going to be a narrow band, with a sharp line between areas that see snow and those that do not.
That means slight changes in the storm’s path could significantly alter totals for the area. A shift of 20 miles to the south could drop the area's snowfall to an inch or so.
Temperatures Thursday night won’t be much below freezing. The forecast low is 31 degrees. That means if the snow arrives as expected, it’s going to be a heavy, wet snow.
Nature will do most of the snow removal. Friday’s high will be around 46 degrees, so whatever Ottumwa gets won’t be around long. But, with temperatures expected to dip below freezing again Friday night, there’s a chance the melting could refreeze on roads overnight.
Fortunately, a substantial warmup is on the way. Saturday will be sunny with a high in the upper 50s. Things will keep warming up, with highs back into the low 70s by early next week.