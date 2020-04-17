OTTUMWA — Mother Nature’s stay-at-home order broke snowfall records for Ottumwa on Friday.
The old figure was three inches back in 1983. That’s a fair amount of snow for mid-April, but this storm had bigger plans. Ottumwa was right on the edge of some of the highest totals in the state. The National Weather Service showed a report of eight inches of snow in town. Other reports from the area showed 8.8 inches of snow in Blakesburg, and another eight inches in Fairfield.
The worst of the storm hugged the Iowa-Missouri border, with Lamoni racking up 11 inches of snow. Measurable amounts extended much further north than forecasters expected, with three-inch totals in the Des Moines area.
With overnight temperatures never far from freezing, the snow that fell was wet and heavy. It made a mess of yards and residents had to clear it from vehicles, but sidewalks and roads did better than you might expect with such high snowfall totals.
The snow caps an unusual week in Ottumwa. Wednesday morning’s low of 15 degrees set a new record for the date. Tuesday and Thursday didn’t set records, but came pretty close.
As fast as the cold weather arrived this week, it’s going to depart with similar speed. Highs Saturday and Sunday should be close to 60 degrees. It will be close to 70 by the middle of next week.