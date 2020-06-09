OTTUMWA — Dr. Marlene Sprouse is retiring from her position as Indian Hills Community College president. The school’s board of trustees accepted her resignation Monday.
Sprouse became the school’s president in 2013, but was not new to Indian Hills. This month, in fact, marked her 20th year with IHCC. She started as dean of the Centerville campus and was named vice president for academic affairs in 2002. She held that job until the retirement of Dr. Jim Lindenmayer, whom she succeeded.
In a statement released by the school, Sprouse said Lindenmayer and Dr. Lyle Hellyer were “great teachers and mentors,” and called Indian Hills “truly a place that changes lives.”
““Indian Hills is a special place and does great things for the communities and the people in its 10-county area. I owe so much to the people I worked with throughout the years,” she said.
Dr. Matt Thompson, the school’s executive vice president, was named to succeed Sprouse. His arrival at Indian Hills coincided with Sprouse’s elevation to president. He previously served as dean of students and executive director of institutional advancement at Southwestern Community College in Creston.
Sprouse’s retirement is effective Oct. 8.