OTTUMWA — The disappearance of a website set up to promote housing at the site of the former St. Joseph Hospital could not be reached Friday and the domain’s registration appeared to have expired.
The site, liveottumwa.com, was not online Friday. The project remains on Blackbird Investments’ website as “under development.”
Neither direct traffic nor links from Blackbird’s website and the St. Joseph’s Square page on Facebook could reach the page. Attempts on multiple browsers resulted in a message saying the server could not be reached.
Mayor Tom Lazio expressed surprise at the development. “I haven’t heard a thing,” he said.
The promotional website was registered through godaddy.com. Godaddy’s whois database, which shows registration data for websites, gave an expiration date for the registration of March 16, 2020.
That only goes so far in explaining the issue, though. The expiration date shown indicates the date the registrar’s sponsorship ends, not necessarily when ownership of the website ends. The address itself still appears to be reserved.
St. Joseph’s Square was promoted by Blackbird Investments as the final evolution of their plans for the long-delayed site. A Facebook page for the project was still up on Friday, and it described the 10-acre site as a “residential development consists of a nearly 10-acre site on Ottumwa’s north side.”
Demolition of the former hospital was concluded last fall, a year later than originally planned, but went quickly once work resumed last summer. In September 2019 council members praised the project as “back on track.” But the city’s displeasure with the delays on a project that was first proposed in late 2014 was made clear by the council’s refusal to extend tax incentives.
The last public update on the project was given at a council meeting in May 2019. The most recent post to the Facebook page promoting the development was made Sept. 18, 2019.