OTTUMWA — Starlite Nights Open Air Cinema premiers June 18 in the Quincy Placed Mall parking lot.
Four movies from the 1980s and ’90s will play one weekend each month through September. Friday nights will feature two back-to-back family-friendly shows, while Saturday double features are geared more toward adults.
Guests will be able to enjoy the movies from their vehicles or sit up front. Snacks will be available for purchase, and each carload ticket comes with a ticket to Old School Pinball & Arcade and Tee-Rex Mini Golf.
The schedule and ticket is available under the events section of Starlite’s Facebook page.