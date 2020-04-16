DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds announced plans for a significant increase in COVID-19 testing on Thursday, including tests to show whether someone has had the virus and recovered.
“We’re working on the operational plan now to deploy testing, and I look forward to sharing more details,” Reynolds said.
The announcement came during the governor’s daily press conference. Reynolds said there were an additional 146 cases confirmed in Iowa and seven deaths. More than 2,100 Iowans have tested positive for the virus, and 60 have died.
The state’s figures reduced the number of confirmed cases in Wapello County to six, bringing it back in line with figures from local officials. But only 153 people have been tested in the county.
That may soon change. Reynolds said the state will soon launch Test Iowa, “an initiative that will enable us to conduct large-scale testing and contact tracing across the state.”
The increased testing will allow for as many as 3,000 people per day to be tested. That rate, if achieved, would double the number of people tested statewide in about a week.
The testing will not just be for the virus. Reynolds said the state will also begin serology tests, which look for the presence of COVID antibodies in blood. Those antibodies will show whether someone has recovered from an infection, a critical piece of information to understand where the public’s vulnerability actually stands.
“Our ability to provide more testing will allow us to capture more data about the virus and better understand its activity in Iowa,” Reynolds said. “The more that we know about COVID-19, the better we can manage it until a vaccine is available.”
Reynolds also announced new restrictions for northeast Iowa, where the outbreak has reached the highest rating on the state’s scale. Beginning at midnight Thursday, people are only allowed to gather with members of their household, with limited exceptions for weddings, funerals and religious gatherings.