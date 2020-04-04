DES MOINES — The number or COVID-19 cases in Iowa jumped again Saturday, officials announced, and three more death have been attributed to the virus.
The Iowa Department of Public Health said 87 positive tests were reported across the state, including another in Van Buren County. Van Buren County now has six confirmed cases, twice the number of any other county in the area.
Jefferson County also saw a new confirmed case, bringing its total to three. Keokuk County recorded its second case.
The virus continues to spread quickly in Linn County, where 20 new cases have been confirmed. The county has 125 confirmed cases, a significant percentage of the state’s total of 786. One of the deaths announced Saturday was from Linn County as well. The others were from Henry and Polk counties.