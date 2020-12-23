OTTUMWA — Almost 2,000 new cases of the coronavirus were reported by state officials, along with 15 more deaths.
Deaths are often delayed by days and weeks as state officials work to confirm the cause of death before adding them to the state’s coronavirus data dashboard.
Of the 15 deaths reported for the first time Wednesday morning, two of them occurred as far back as Nov. 29. As of Wednesday morning, the deadliest single day is Nov. 19, when 71 Iowans died. Since the pandemic reached Iowa in March, 3,668 have died.
There were 1,999 new cases of the virus reported between 10 a.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. There have been 271,019 Iowans who have tested positive for the virus, and 222,068 have recovered.
There were 21 new cases reported in Jefferson, 17 in Monroe, 16 in Wapello, four in Appanoose, three in Van Buren and one in Davis.
None of the new deaths were reported in Courier-area counties.
Active cases continued a decline in Wapello County, down to 477 as of Wednesday morning. The state reported 45,283 active cases in Iowa.
The 14-day positivity rate remained steady in Iowa at 12.6%. It continued to rise in the small county of Monroe County. As of Wednesday morning, 25.9% of tests in the county had returned positive over the last two weeks.
Iowa reported 644 hospitalizations, which was down slightly from the prior day. There were 139 in an intensive care unit, also down from the prior day. New admissions, however, were up from the prior day, to 113 in the last 24 hours.
As of the latest data on Monday afternoon, hospitalizations in Monroe were up to four. They remained steady or declined in other area counties.
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets. It is often mild and some individuals remain asymptomatic or have only cold or flu symptoms. But the disease can be more severe, require hospitalization and lead to death, particularly in older or immunocompromised people.
Experts, including those at the CDC, say wearing masks when in public, keeping at least 6 feet of distance between people when possible, and good hygiene can prevent the spread.
The Ottumwa Courier relies on data reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health, using its coronavirus data dashboard at coronavirus.iowa.gov. Data is checked each day at 10 a.m. and then compared to the data previously captured from the dashboard to produce stories.
The state has changed how it reported the data several times, and local officials often produce data based on different standards or in different timeframes. Therefore, the data will not always align with other sources.
Those wanting to be tested can visit testiowa.com to schedule a test at the Ottumwa Test Iowa Clinic.