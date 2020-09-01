OTTUMWA — The state of Iowa on Tuesday saw another 684 cases of the COVID-19 disease confirmed. In Wapello County, there was one new death and three new cases reported.
Data from the Iowa Department of Public Health as of 10 a.m. Tuesday listed that Wapello County has seen 50 of its residents die due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began. That's an increase of one from the previous day.
Local officials have not yet confirmed the death or released additional details.
Statewide, there were nine new deaths Tuesday morning, 719 new recoveries reported and 3,438 new tests.
Monroe County saw an increase of four cases in data reported by the state, while there was three in Jefferson and one in Appanoose.
The 14-day positivity rate for Wapello County was 13%. In Monroe, it was 13.9%.
Some schools in the area are beginning to report cases of the virus within their halls, and some are switching to different instruction plans in response.
In Centerville, the district reported that two students have tested positive and 30 are now under quarantine. The numbers were given districtwide in a letter to parents on Monday, but so far they've not changed from their in-person learning schedule.
The Centerville Community School Board scheduled a 4 p.m. emergency meeting on Tuesday to discuss the "school calendar due to COVID-19 related updates."
One county north in Albia, the district announced Monday that their junior-senior high school, grades 7-12, would begin a hybrid model. Officials there have not released the number under quarantine or that have tested positive, but said the move to the hybrid plan was in response to positive cases in those grades. The hybrid plan begins Wednesday and splits the student body into two groups, with students going to school every other day to lessen the number in the building at one time.
A similar update is in place at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, where their junior-senior high school began a hybrid plan on Tuesday. As of Monday afternoon, the district reported that one student and 13 staff members have tested positive, with 31 students and 10 staff members now under quarantine.
The district's elementary school in Fremont had already been impacted by COVID-19, as well, with its start date delayed until Sept. 8.
In Davis County, the district began the year using its hybrid model. All students are scheduled to begin attending school in person on Sept. 14. Since school began, the district has had as many as eight students under quarantine and two students testing positive. As of its latest update Monday afternoon, there were 18 students under quarantine but no staff or students are currently positive.
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets. It is often mild and some individuals remain asymptomatic or have only cold or flu symptoms. But the disease can be more severe, require hospitalization and lead to death, particularly in older or immunocompromised people.
Experts, including those at the CDC, say wearing masks when in public, keeping at least 6 feet of distance between people when possible, and good hygiene can prevent the spread.
The Ottumwa Courier relies on data reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health, using its coronavirus data dashboard at coronavirus.iowa.gov. Data is checked each day at 10 a.m. and then compared to the data previously captured from the dashboard to produce stories.
The state has changed how it reported the data several times, and local officials often produce data based on different standards or in different timeframes. Therefore, the data will not always align with other sources.