OTTUMWA — There were 740 new cases of the COVID-19 disease in Iowa on Wednesday. Wapello County saw their case total increase by three.
The increase in cases is the difference in total cases reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health between 10 a.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. Wednesday.
In Wapello County, there were 27 new tests reported in that time period, 30 new recoveries and one new death. County officials have not yet confirmed the 51st death.
There were four new cases reported in Monroe, two in Appanoose, and one each in Davis and Van Buren.
Statewide, in addition to the 740 new cases, there were four new deaths, 633 new recoveries and 5,670 new tests.
The top-five counties in terms of growth since Tuesday were Johnson (120), Polk (97), Story (95), Carroll (34), and Pottawattamie (29).
Gov. Kim Reynolds said the state is aware of the steady increase in disease cases statewide. She said Wednesday that between Aug. 23 and 29, there were 6,868 new cases of the disease reported. Young adults, ages 18-40, accounted for 62% of the new cases.
“With access to real-time data, … we’re able to determine what is driving the virus activity and make targeted decisions to help mitigate,” Reynolds said.
In accordance with recommendations made by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Reynolds said the state has provided testing equipment, personal protective equipment and data to help colleges dealing with rising COVID-19 cases.
Reynolds said she is reopening the Iowa Small Business Relief program for bars and taverns in the counties ordered to close in a recent proclamation signed by the governor.
With Iowa State announcing they will allow 25,000 fans in Jack Trice Stadium for their first college football game next week, she indicated she supported the decision.
“We can do these things safely and responsibility,” Reynolds said. “But we have to have personal responsibility, we have to be aware of what the data is, and we have to make decisions based on that.”
Reynolds added that if a person doesn’t feel safe attending, then she suggests they don’t attend.
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets. It is often mild and some individuals remain asymptomatic or have only cold or flu symptoms. But the disease can be more severe, require hospitalization and lead to death, particularly in older or immunocompromised people.
Experts, including those at the CDC, say wearing masks when in public, keeping at least 6 feet of distance between people when possible, and good hygiene can prevent the spread.
The Ottumwa Courier relies on data reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health, using its coronavirus data dashboard at coronavirus.iowa.gov. Data is checked each day at 10 a.m. and then compared to the data previously captured from the dashboard to produce stories.
The state has changed how it reported the data several times, and local officials often produce data based on different standards or in different timeframes. Therefore, the data will not always align with other sources.