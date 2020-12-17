OTTUMWA — Nearly 100 new deaths and more than 1,900 new cases of the coronavirus were added to state data.
There were 262,210 positive cases reported as of Thursday morning in Iowa, an increase of 1,974 from the prior day. There were 5,839 new individuals tested for the first time. State data reported 97 new deaths between Wednesday and Thursday.
To date, 3,451 Iowans have died due to complications from the coronavirus. There are currently 53,919 active cases.
— Wapello County had 10 new cases of the coronavirus, for a total of 2,905 since the pandemic began. There was one new death reported, for a total of 89. As of Thursday morning, there were 545 cases considered to be active.
— Monroe County had nine new cases of the coronavirus, for a total of 533 since the pandemic began. There was one new death reported, for a total of 16. As of Thursday morning, there were 123 cases considered to be active.
— Jefferson County had seven new cases of the coronavirus, for a total of 870 since the pandemic began. There were two new deaths reported, for a total of 18. As of Thursday morning, there were 260 cases considered to be active.
— Appanoose County had six new cases of the coronavirus, for a total of 888 since the pandemic began. There was one new death reported, for a total of 34. As of Thursday morning, there were 176 cases considered to be active.
— Van Buren County had four new cases of the coronavirus, for a total of 425 since the pandemic began. As of Thursday morning, there were 81 cases considered to be active.
— Davis County had three new cases of the coronavirus, for a total of 585 since the pandemic began. There were three new deaths reported, for a total of 15. As of Thursday morning, there were 146 cases considered to be active.
There were 746 hospitalized in Iowa, down 30 from the prior day. There were 146 patients in an intensive care unit, and 95 have been admitted in the last 24 hours.