DES MOINES — Iowa announced another 64 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday as the number of cases statewide approached 300.
Saturday marks the third consecutive day on which the numbers have set a new daily high for confirmed cases. A total of 298 Iowans have now been confirmed to have the virus that causes COVID-19.
The announcement by the Iowa Department of Public Health included the first confirmed case in Keokuk Couny, the fourth area county to have a confirmed diagnosis.
Six of the new cases were in Linn County, one of the three hardest-hit counties in Iowa so far. Johnson County’s 61 cases is the highest, followed by Polk County with 40.
There have been three deaths in Iowa attributed to the virus. Forty-six people are currently being treated in Iowa hospitals, while another 15 have been treated and released.
There remains only one confirmed case in Wapello County. The case announced Friday involves a JBS employee who does not live in the county.