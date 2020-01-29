OTTUMWA — While two of Ottumwa’s schools have areas of concern in a newly released educational assessment, the district’s overall performance was considered acceptable, with four elementary schools receiving a “commendable” rating.
The Iowa School Performance Profiles, released to the public Wednesday by the Iowa Department of Education, seek to show how schools measure up against the state’s standards. During Monday’s school board meeting, a review of the assessments said the goal is supportive rather than punitive.
There are six categories based on schools’ overall scores. Ottumwa schools all rated either commendable (scores of 54.91-60.60) or acceptable (49.21-54.90). Those are the middle two rankings in the scale. Eisenhower, Horace Mann, James and Wilson elementary schools all scored commendable ratings.
When the assessment showed areas of potential concern, schools were designated as either comprehensive or targeted. Comprehensive schools had scores within the lowest 5 percent of schools or graduation rates below 67.1 percent.
Targeted schools did not meet either of those requirements, but had subgroups whose scores were “as low as the lowest 5 percent of schools in the state.” Two schools, Liberty Elementary and Evans Middle School, met that criteria. Both did so due to students with IEPs, or individualized education plans. Those students are those who have a disability that warrants tweaks to the approach used in their educations, which can vary significantly depending on the students’ needs.
Some of the results ran counter to stereotypes about the district. Attendance lagged behind the state average, but those students classified as English learners were precisely at the state average and attended at a slightly higher rate than the student body as a whole. Hispanic, native American and students classified as Hawaiian or Pacific islander attended at or above the state averages for their groups.
Graduation rates for Ottumwa students, once among the worst in Iowa, are now nearly at the state average. The four-year graduation rate was 91.2 percent, about two-tenths of a point behind Iowa’s average. The district’s graduation rate was below 80 percent as recently as 2012.
Full results, including for individual schools, are available at https://www.iaschoolperformance.gov/ECP/Home/Index.