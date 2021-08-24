DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Education is distributing more than $8.6 million inn competitive grants to assist school districts in addressing mental health support and other wraparound services to students and families.
Area schools receiving funds include Ottumwa, $325,000; Oskaloosa, $184,000; and Davis County, $94,000. The funds are provided through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund (GEER II), part of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act passed in December. Governors in each state were granted a share of discretionary dollars to address needs resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have to look at the whole health of every child, and supporting mental health of Iowa children and families is a top priority of mine,” said Gov. Kim Reynolds. “This investment is not only about adapting to the challenges we face today, but it will help schools expand support systems to secure better outcomes moving forward.”
Funding will be distributed across awardees based on certified enrollment for the 2020-21 school year, and applicants had to demonstrate student and family mental health needs related to the pandemic. Grants will be finalized after the 10-day appeal period closes.
“As we prepare for a new school year, it is important to remember that what happens outside of the classroom has a substantial impact on students in the classroom,” said Ann Lebo, director of IDOE. “These additional resources will help schools expand services to address growing social-emotional-behavioral health needs and support the overall well-being of students.”