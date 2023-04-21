DES MOINES — The Iowa Public Information Board voted Thursday to dismiss a complaint from a man who says Hamburg city officials, one of whom collected $233,000 from the city, have lied to him and publicly ridiculed him for seeking access to public documents.
In January, the Iowa Auditor of State issued a report on the city of Hamburg, citing conflicts of interest in the way disaster-assistance funding was handled after a 2019 flood hit the city. The auditor found that $230,000 went to Hamburg City Council Member Kent Benefiel.
“After the flood hit and after the grant was awarded for the cleanup of some properties, (Benefiel) then purchased those properties,” the report said. “Because the city did not establish the required controls and safeguards to prevent a conflict of interest, the transactions with the city council member, at a minimum, gives the appearance of being motivated by the desire for private gain.”
In addition, the state auditor said Benefiel’s towing company billed city taxpayers more than $9,000 for flood cleanup, a task that was not competitively bid as state law requires.
Last May, Kevin Johnson of Hamburg filed a public-records request with city officials after citizens raised questions about how disaster-assistance money had been allocated. He waited 29 days for a response, heard nothing back, and then complained to IPIB, which is the state entity tasked with investigating claims of Open Records Law violations.
According to IPIB, the city attorney’s initial explanation for the lack of response to Johnson’s request was that no one on staff knew how to handle public-records requests. Three days after Johnson complained to IPIB, the city turned over some, but not all, of the requested records.
After IPIB became involved, the city agreed to an informal resolution in which it agreed to publicly acknowledge having violated the law and promised to search for and turn over the requested documents.
Johnson subsequently complained the city turned over only 34 relevant emails from the mayor’s email account, but a separate request that was submitted to the Iowa Economic Development Authority resulted in the identification of 168 emails to and from the mayor’s email account.
When Johnson raised that issue with IPIB, arguing it was proof the city wasn’t complying with the informal resolution, the city responded by saying it was possible that some emails may had been lost or deleted either before or after Johnson sought access.
The IPIB staff, making note of the city’s explanation, concluded the city had had provided “proof of compliance” with the Open Records Law, and recommended the board dismiss Johnson’s complaint.
Board members agreed to dismiss the complaint, noting that Johnson had received the records he wanted by going to the Iowa Economic Development Authority.
Johnson objected, noting that the authority doesn’t have all of the relevant records he had sought from the city since it was involved in only some of Hamburg’s disaster-assistance efforts.
“We’ve done everything we can do,” said board member E. J. Giovannetti. “What more can we do?”
“Ultimately, it just comes down to whether what they’re saying (at the city) is true,” IPIB Deputy Director Brett Toresdahl told the board, adding that written statements and sworn affidavits from city officials have led him to conclude that a diligent search for records had been made.
“I don’t think it’s our job to determine whether someone is lying,” board member Daniel Breitbarth said. “We’ve done the investigation that our duty requires. And if they’ve lied on their affidavit, then, you know, that’s something they’ve got to take, you know, themselves.”
Johnson told the board none of the records turned over to him by the city make any mention of the $233,000 collected by Benefiel.
“What became apparent to the citizens most impacted by the flood was that the recipients of a lot of those funds were people who were not impacted by the flood but had connections to city employees or were on the city council,” Johnson told the board on Thursday. “That was the reason for my initial request for public records from the city – to see where that money went and find out how it was determined who received it.”
Johnson said he and his wife have faced retaliation from city officials who have vilified him and publicly ridiculed him for his inquiries.
“A city councilwoman referred to me – and excuse my French, but this is a direct quote – she referred to as ‘the f—ing r—–‘ at City Hall after a city council meeting,” Johnson told the board, using a derogatory term typically used to describe intellectually disabled people. “And then she unashamedly admitted to doing that, on the record, during the next city council meeting. Just to give you an idea of the caliber of people they have running the town, this same councilwoman said she would rather, and I quote, wipe her ass with a proposed city council code of ethics than agree to it.”
No city officials from Hamburg attended Thursday’s meeting.
After the meeting, Johnson said he was disappointed in the board’s decision. “If the city doesn’t have those emails, then they would have had to have deleted them,” he said.
The vast majority of citizen complaints that come before the Iowa Public Information Board are dismissed with no enforcement action taken. The board characterizes those dispositions as informal settlements that result from a “negotiated compromise that satisfies both parties, reduces community conflict, and results in increased government transparency.”
In 2022, the IPIB staff processed 131 formal complaints and 130 informal complaints. The board did not initiate any contested cases in 2022, 2021, 2020 and 2019.
