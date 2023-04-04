Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Cloudy early with peeks of sunshine expected late. High 81F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy and windy with scattered strong thunderstorms developing late. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50%.