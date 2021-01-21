OTTUMWA — Iowa will open up vaccinations to a broader group of citizens on a faster timeline, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Thursday.
Her announcement comes as there were 1,709 new cases of the coronavirus confirmed in Iowa residents, according to state data as of Thursday morning. Of those, 25 were Wapello County residents.
Earlier this month, officials with the Iowa Department of Public Health said that by Feb. 1, individuals over the age of 75 years old would become eligible for vaccinations. Reynolds said those guidelines will now change, and individuals over the age of 65 will begin being vaccinated next month.
Reynolds said the new guidelines begin Feb. 1 and allow those 65-years-old or older, law enforcement, first responders, and pre-kindergarten-12th grade teachers and staff to be vaccinated. The guidelines changed, Reynolds said, because she wanted to make sure Iowa was getting the vaccine to at-risk populations as quickly as possible.
The state is communicating with local public health departments to ramp up information to the public, and also allowing flexibility to ensure that no dose of the vaccine is wasted.
“While we’re excited to begin vaccinating a broader population of Iowans, we again need to emphasize that the demand for the vaccine will vastly exceed our supply,” Reynolds cautioned.
She said while the state is in the top-15 for inoculations per capita, it’s despite being one of the lowest states in terms of doses received. Allocations of the COVID-19 vaccines to Iowa from the federal government have been under what was originally projected.
Iowa receives about 19,500 doses per week, she said. Reynolds said Iowa officials believe they will begin receiving more in their weekly allocation beginning Feb. 1.
Vaccinations at long-term care facilities around the state are being controlled by the federal government, but Reynolds said the state has been assured that first doses will be completed statewide by the end of January.
With President Joe Biden now in office, Reynolds said her team has regular calls with his transition, and now his administration. She said plans could change from what was projected by the Trump administration.
A Washington Post analysis shows Iowa’s testing levels are the lowest of any state in the country, per capita. The state has only tested more in the last week than Puerto Rico, the Northern Mariana Islands and American Samoa.
The state said it tested another 4,161 individuals between Wednesday and Thursday.
Reynolds said she wasn’t familiar with the analysis when asked about it at a press conference Thursday, but said the state believes hospitalizations are a better marker for where the state is at in the pandemic.
There were five new cases reported in Appanoose, four in Jefferson, three in Davis and one in Monroe.
Another 51 Iowans have died, delayed data from the state reported. One of those deaths was a Van Buren County resident over the age of 80 with pre-existing conditions.
To date, 4,445 Iowans have died from the coronavirus.
Active cases in Iowa rose slightly to 32,881. They were down in every county except for Wapello, which grew to 398 Thursday morning.
Monroe County’s positivity continues to slip but remains nearly four-times the rate deemed safe by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the World Health Organization, at 19.8%.
Statewide, the positivity rate for the last two weeks dropped to 11.3%.
The Iowa Department of Public Health did not provide an update to hospitalizations statewide Thursday morning.
The CDC reports that as of Wednesday, about 35.9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed, with 2.1 million people receiving both of the required doses for the vaccines to be effective.
Iowa releases updated numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.