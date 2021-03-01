OTTUMWA — A new vaccine for COVID-19 will arrive in Iowa this week.
The Iowa Department of Public Health on Monday reported more than 100,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed around the state this week.
The distribution will include 25,600 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine which will be distributed to Black Hawk, Buena Vista, Cerro Gordo, Clarke, Crawford, Dallas, Dubuque, Linn, Louisa, Marion, Marshall, Muscatine, Plymouth, Pottawattamie, Sioux, Tama and Wright.
The counties were selected based on the amount of population included frontline essential workers in food, agriculture, distribution and manufacturing sectors.
The vaccine by Johnson & Johnson was shown to prevent hospitalizations and death in clinical trials 100% of the time, and was 85% effective at preventing severe illness from the coronavirus. It requires a single dose, whereas the vaccines made by Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech require two shots. The vaccine from Johnson & Johnson can also be stored at normal refrigerator temperatures, making it less logistically complex to handle and administer.
New state data on Monday showed another 196 individuals were positive for the coronavirus.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported one new death caused by the virus. The state regularly reports deaths on a delay, taking days and weeks to add deaths publicly after a verification process. To date, there have been 5,472 deaths reported in Iowa.
The new death was not in the Courier's coverage area.
There were seven new cases in Wapello County reported. Updated data also included two new cases in Appanoose, one in Davis and one in Van Buren.
Iowa has now given 679,016 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Iowa residents. As of Monday, the state has given one dose of the vaccine to roughly 11% of its population. About 5.7% have received both doses.
Monroe County leads the Courier's coverage area in the percent of its population that has been fully vaccinated. The county ranks 33rd in Iowa with 4.7% of its population receiving both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Wapello County ranks 38th in the state, giving two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to 4.2%, or 3,116, of its residents so far. Another 1,471 have received a first dose.
The number of residents receiving both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in area counties include 575 in Jefferson, 421 in Appanoose, 362 in Monroe, 168 in Davis, and 149 in Van Buren.
The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 197 as of Monday morning. There were 48 in an intensive care unit.
Out of Courier area counties, the 14-day test positivity rate was highest in Wapello County at 10.4%. It was lowest in Van Buren County at 0.4%.