OTTUMWA — Since late March, more than 1,000 Iowans have died due to COVID-19, according to data reported Wednesday.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 16 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, as of 10 a.m. Wednesday. That brings the total number dead to 1,003 in the state.
The death toll from the coronavirus is often compared to the deaths caused by influenza. From Sept. 29 through Aug. 1, 103 have died from influenza in the state, according to the latest data from the Iowa Department of Public Health. The state's first COVID-19 death was reported 21 weeks ago, on March 25.
Given the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in less than a five-month period, the disease will likely become the state's third-leading cause of death this year, behind heart disease and cancer, based on the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Deaths have by far affected the elderly and older adults more. Of those who have died, 47 percent were above 80 years old and 41 percent were between the ages of 61- and 80-years-old, according to state data.
Males have died slightly more frequently, making up 52 percent of the death statewide. At least 69% of deaths have occurred in individuals with a pre-existing condition, but 61 have died without pre-existing conditions.
More than half (53 percent) of the state’s deaths have come from long-term care facilities, according to state data.
There were 580 new cases of the disease reported in the state, according to data. There were 466 new recoveries and 5,529 new tests.
Locally, there were six new cases added in Wapello County by the Iowa Department of Public Health between 10 a.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. Wednesday. Davis County increased by three cases, Monroe by two and Appanoose by one.
One new death was reported by the state in Wapello County. Local officials have not yet confirmed the death or the age range of the individual.
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets. It is often mild and some individuals remain asymptomatic or have only cold or flu symptoms. But the disease can be more severe, require hospitalization and lead to death, particularly in older or immunocompromised people.
Experts including those at the CDC say wearing masks when in public, keeping at least 6 feet of distance between people when possible, and good hygiene can prevent the spread.