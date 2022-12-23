Weather Alert

...Blowing Snow and Dangerous Wind Chills Persist Through Tonight... Strong northwest winds will persist today with gust in the 40 to 50 mph range common. These gusts will create blizzard conditions over portions of the northern half of Iowa, especially in rural or wind prone areas. Further south, significant blowing and drifting of snow remains likely as well. Wind chill values this morning will be between 35 and 45 below zero then will settle into the 25 to 35 below range this afternoon through Saturday morning. Note, once the blowing snow and blizzard conditions improve, those warnings will be transitioned to Wind Chill Headlines otherwise, the dangerous wind chills are covered by the Blizzard and Winter Storm Warnings. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, blowing snow with visibility reductions to less than one half mile at times and localized near white out conditions. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills 25 to 40 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of South Central Iowa. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 AM CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning or evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. &&