DES MOINES — There’s no question those who have lived through the COVID-19 pandemic will remember it for the rest of their lives. But how will history remember what is happening today?
The State Historical Society of Iowa is asking residents to submit materials that “can help future generations understand the pandemic and its widespread impact across the state.” Those could include digital items like photos and emails, as well as physical items that could be donated after the society reopens its facilities to the public.
A statement by the society said it is “particularly interested in stories and materials that reflect the pandemic’s ripple effect on health care, education and labor.” Accounts about how everyday life has been affected are welcome.
Submissions can only be accepted from people who are at least 18 years old, and they may submit only items they have made themselves.
Online submissions may be made at https://www.iowaculture.gov/history/research/collections/donating-materials.