OTTUMWA — As Wapello County added another seven coronavirus cases on Monday, hospitalizations hit another new record in the state.
Between 10 a.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 677 new cases of COVID-19 in Iowa.
As of 10 a.m. Monday, there were 561 patients hospitalized in the state, beating the record from a prior day by 20. There were 129 patients in an intensive care unit and 73 admitted in the last 24 hours.
Gov. Kim Reynolds, who has not held a press conference since Oct. 7, told reporters at a campaign event in Ankeny Thursday that hospitals have assured the state they have the resources to handle the record hospitalization.
The Cedar Rapids Gazette reported Sunday that Suresh Gunasekaran, the chief executive officer at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, said that its “very much possible to overwhelm hospitals.” Gunasekaran told the paper his worry is not about the University hospital, but rather smaller communities that could become overwhelmed if even just “half a dozen nurses get sick.”
A model from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington projects the state will run out of ICU beds around December.
Iowa added two deaths on Monday and had 2,750 more individuals tested and 275 more recovered.
The top-five counties in terms of case growth were Woodbury (65), Polk (51), Linn (45), Scott (45) and Dubuque (44).
Elsewhere in the Courier’s coverage area, there were three new cases in Davis, two in Appanoose, one in Jefferson, one in Monroe and one in Van Buren.
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets. It is often mild and some individuals remain asymptomatic or have only cold or flu symptoms. But the disease can be more severe, require hospitalization and lead to death, particularly in older or immunocompromised people.
Experts, including those at the CDC, say wearing masks when in public, keeping at least 6 feet of distance between people when possible, and good hygiene can prevent the spread.
The Ottumwa Courier relies on data reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health, using its coronavirus data dashboard at coronavirus.iowa.gov. Data is checked each day at 10 a.m. and then compared to the data previously captured from the dashboard to produce stories.
The state has changed how it reported the data several times, and local officials often produce data based on different standards or in different timeframes. Therefore, the data will not always align with other sources.