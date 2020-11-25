OTTUMWA — Iowa hit a new record for COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, as case growth continued throughout the state on the heels of the Thanksgiving holiday.
The Iowa Department of Public Health added 47 deaths to their COVID-19 dashboard between Tuesday and Wednesday. A record for a single day, but many deaths happened days ago or longer.
According to additional data from the state, most of the deaths occurred on or before Nov. 21.
Three deaths added included ones in Appanoose County, but officials reported those long ago. The state’s coronavirus dashboard shows nine deaths in the county, but local officials announced the county’s 26th and 27th deaths on Tuesday.
There were another 3,365 positive cases of the coronavirus identified in Iowans between Tuesday and Wednesday. Of those, 39 were in Wapello and 25 were in Jefferson, where cases have risen in recent days.
Van Buren reported 11 new cases, while there were six reported in Appanoose, three in Monroe and one in Davis.
The rate of positive tests has went down in several counties, though all area counties remain significantly higher than the 5% recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as deeming a community a hotspot.
The rate over the last two weeks was 22.3% in Wapello County, 24.5% in Monroe, 23.7% in Appanoose, 23.1% in Van Buren, 22.8% in Davis, and 20.2% in Jefferson.
Around the state, hospitalizations remained high, with 1,305 admitted with COVID-19 and 269 in an intensive care unit. There were 198 admissions in the last 24 hours around the state.
The latest available state data from Monday reported hospitalizations from Wapello County were up to 15. There were 10 hospitalized in Appanoose, eight in Davis, six in Jefferson, four in Monroe, and three in Van Buren.
While numbers have backed away shy of record highs seen in the last few weeks, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Tuesday it’s too soon to tell if the trend is being reversed.
“We’re monitoring it,” Reynolds said. “We have seen …. stabilization for sure, possible maybe a trend down, but it is way, way, way too early to really say this is a trend.”
She warned that even with the slightly lower numbers of new cases each day, the state can not handle a spike in cases that has been seen with prior summer holidays.
“As we saw during the summer months, holidays can result in a spike of virus activity and new cases, something we cannot risk at this time,” Reynolds said.