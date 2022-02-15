FAIRFIELD — Jefferson County residents have the opportunity to hear from, and question, their state lawmakers during a forum on Saturday.
The second legislative forum will be held at the Fairfield Arts and Convention Center from 7:30-9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19.
Legislators will provide a brief update followed by a structured Q&A session moderated by Ian Bee, Marketing & Community Relations Manager with Jefferson County Health Center, and current Chamber Board Member. Coffee and donuts will be provided to participants. These events are free and open to the public.
If interested in the opportunity to ask a question during the Q&A part of the event, please form your question around one of the following topics listed below.
Primary Topics for Q&A Session: Biofuels (House Bill 2128), Flat Income Tax (House File 2317; successor to House Study Bill 626), Senate Tax Reform Proposal; Funding Increase for DNR/Conservation Land Acquisition (Senate File 2206; successor to Senate Study Bill 3074), Taking Fur-Bearing Animals Outside of Open Season (House File 2369; successor to House File 2057), Renewable Energy (Senate File 2127), Cybersecurity (House File 2288 and Senate Study Bill 3068), Religious Freedom (House Study Bill 593, House Study Bill 677), Governor's Education Proposal 'School Choice' (Senate Study Bill 3080, House Study Bill 672), and School Supplemental Aid (Senate File 2204, House File 2316, Amendment H8015).
For more information, please contact the Chamber at 641-472-2111, email Info@FairfieldIowa.com, or visit www.FairfieldIowa.com.