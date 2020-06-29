BURLINGTON — State officials said a man convicted of third-degree kidnapping in Wapello County has escaped from work release.
Jacob Andrew Rauscher, 25, was admitted to the Burlington Residential Facility in May. He was supposed to report back to the facility on Friday but didn't.
The Iowa Department of Corrections said Rauscher is 5-foot-10 and weighs 169 pounds. Individuals with information on his whereabouts should contact local police.
According to court filings, the Ottumwa Police Department originally charged Rauscher was second-degree kidnapping. At the time, police said that Rauscher helped another individual confine a victim against their will to pay back a drug debt.
Rauscher pled guilty in 2016, where the kidnapping charge was dropped to third-degree. He received a 10-year sentence.