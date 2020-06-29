BLOOMFIELD [mdash] Asher Tate McKay, son of Trent and Melissa Ebelsheiser McKay of Bloomfield, was stillborn June 24, 2020. His mother, Melissa, passed away with him. He is survived by his father, Trent McKay of Bloomfield; sister, Jemah McKay at home; grandparents, Mark and Mandy Ebelsheise…