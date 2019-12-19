OTTUMWA — Hunters in Ottumwa seem to be having a good year.
The Wapello County Recorder’s office has announced Ottumwa has received 25 additional hunting tags from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The tags are specifically for the bow hunting in Ottumwa, which is designed to control the city’s deer population.
The tags can only be purchased from the recorder’s office.
All hunters who hope to use the tags must also qualify to hunt in the city and follow all laws regarding the city’s bow hunting season. Questions about the city’s regulations can be addressed to Sgt. Blake Lefler at 641-683-0632.