OTTUMWA — Iowa's record-setting Thursday has been dwarfed by another large increase in COVID-19 cases reported Friday.
From 10 a.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported an increase of 2,663 cases of the virus in a 24-hour period. That's far more than the 1,475 increase the prior day.
The Iowa Department of Public Health did confirm that antigen tests are now included in the total, where previously those tests were neither reported positive or negative. Dr. Caitlin Pedati, the state's epidemiologist, said Thursday about 1,000 positive results would be added with the change.
She said there has been a rise in use of the test in recent days, which is why the state has decided to begin incorporating the data.
Antigen tests produce a faster test result but have been criticized for producing false-negative results more often.
Just 3,258 new tests were reported over the 24-hour period.
The biggest jumps statewide were in Polk County, which added 682 new cases on Friday. There were 283 new cases reported in Webster, 258 in Johnson, 243 in Story and 128 in Dallas.
Wapello County saw 11 new cases, according to the state's data, added between 10 a.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday. State data now shows 48 deaths since the pandemic began, indicating one new death that hasn't yet been confirmed by local officials. The last announcement from officials was the 47th death on Aug. 26.
The 14-day positivity rate in Wapello County is 14.3 percent. The rate in Monroe County is 12.6 percent.
There were six new cases reported in Jefferson, five reported in Appanoose and Monroe, and three in Davis.
Van Buren's case total spiked by 50, but many of those are the newly included antigen tests. State officials said Thursday that Van Buren would be the most affected county in the state by the change.
In the last 24 hours, there were 12 new deaths statewide and 535 new recoveries.
In Marion County, a spike in increases of the disease continued with 45 new cases reported by the state in the last 24 hours. With 428 total cases since the pandemic began, cases have increased by 63.4 percent since Friday, when the county had 262 cases.
The 14-day positivity rate in Marion County is 17.3 percent, according to state data.
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets. It is often mild and some individuals remain asymptomatic or have only cold or flu symptoms. But the disease can be more severe, require hospitalization and lead to death, particularly in older or immunocompromised people.
Experts, including those at the CDC, say wearing masks when in public, keeping at least 6 feet of distance between people when possible, and good hygiene can prevent the spread.
The Ottumwa Courier relies on data reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health, using its coronavirus data dashboard at coronavirus.iowa.gov. Data is checked each day at 10 a.m. and then compared to the data previously captured from the dashboard to produce stories.
The state has changed how it reported the data several times, and local officials often produce data based on different standards or in different timeframes. Therefore, the data will not always align with other sources.