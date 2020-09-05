OTTUMWA — Another Wapello County resident has died, according to data reported Saturday morning by the state's public health department.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported at 10 a.m. Saturday that Wapello County has had 54 deaths, one more than what local officials had confirmed on Friday.
Local officials have not yet confirmed the latest death. They reported three deaths yesterday.
There were 13 new cases reported in Wapello County, increasing the county's total of confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began to 1,121. There were 223 new individuals tested since 10 a.m. Friday, state data reported.
Elsewhere in the Courier coverage area, Davis and Jefferson counties each added three new cases of the disease.
Statewide, there were 1,024 new cases reported, 23 new deaths, 496 new recoveries and 6,007 new individuals tested. Of the new deaths, 13 were in Polk County.
The top-five counties in the state in terms of the number of new cases between 10 a.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday were Johnson (113), Polk (108), Story (84), Linn (78) and Black Hawk (61).
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets. It is often mild and some individuals remain asymptomatic or have only cold or flu symptoms. But the disease can be more severe, require hospitalization and lead to death, particularly in older or immunocompromised people.
Experts, including those at the CDC, say wearing masks when in public, keeping at least 6 feet of distance between people when possible, and good hygiene can prevent the spread.
The Ottumwa Courier relies on data reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health, using its coronavirus data dashboard at coronavirus.iowa.gov. Data is checked each day at 10 a.m. and then compared to the data previously captured from the dashboard to produce stories.
The state has changed how it reported the data several times, and local officials often produce data based on different standards or in different timeframes. Therefore, the data will not always align with other sources.