OTTUMWA — The state of Iowa reported 617 new cases of the COVID-19 disease on Sunday morning, with four new deaths.
Wapello County's case total between 10 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday grew by just five. There were 93 active cases in the county, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Since the pandemic began in March, Wapello County has seen 1,001 residents test positive for the COVID-19 disease caused by the new coronavirus.
There were three new cases reported in Jefferson County, two in Monroe and Davis counties, and one each in Appanoose and Van Buren counties.
The number of cases at Good Samaritan Society in Ottumwa increased by one to 62.
Active cases were the least in Appanoose County, which had 8 as of Sunday morning's data. There were 32 active cases in Jefferson County, 27 in Davis, 25 in Monroe, and 21 in Van Buren.
Statewide, there are 11,594 active cases.
Nearby Marion County has seen its cases spike by more than 32% since Wednesday, and one district has said it will be closed Monday and Tuesday.
Twin Cedars, located in the southern part of the county, returned to school Wednesday. However, they reported multiple members of their staff had tested positive for the disease. They told families they would be closed for cleaning Monday and Tuesday and a majority of the district's elementary students would need to quarantine for 14 days.
The Knoxville Raceway reported last week that multiple members of the sprint car family were COVID-19 positive after a race weekend on Aug. 15.
Officials in Marion County said there is a significant community spread ongoing, but would not provide further context to the county's increase in cases.
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets. It is often mild and some individuals remain asymptomatic or have only cold or flu symptoms. But the disease can be more severe, require hospitalization and lead to death, particularly in older or immunocompromised people.
Experts, including those at the CDC, say wearing masks when in public, keeping at least 6 feet of distance between people when possible, and good hygiene can prevent the spread.