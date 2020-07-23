OTTUMWA — In the last 24 hours, the state of Iowa has reported 716 new cases of the COVID-19 disease. Thirteen of the new cases were from Wapello County residents.
Monroe County was the only other Courier area county to increase in cases, with state data showing a growth of three cases in the 24-hour period ending at 10 a.m. Thursday. Case counts Appanoose, Davis, Jefferson and Van Buren counties stayed steady during that period.
State data showed seven more had died from the virus, upping the state's count to 815 since the pandemic began. Total cases surpassed a new plateau for the state, with 40,509 having tested positive since the pandemic began.
The region of six counties that make up the Courier’s coverage area have combined to trend upward in new cases, beginning around June 15.
In the last 14 days, there have been 78 new cases added in the region. While that is one-fifth of what the figure was at the peak for the area in mid-May, it’s clear cases are on the rise again in the area.
Wapello County has added 50 of those cases in the last 14 days, according to state data.
Local data from the Wapello County Emergency Management Agency, last updated on Wednesday, showed 743 total cases for the county compared to state data’s report of 771.
The count from local officials has nearly always showed less confirmed cases than the state’s data. Local officials say this is because they work to verify whether a positive individual is in fact a Wapello County resident, and sometimes they are not.
The state’s data shows 46 actives cases in Wapello County, and local data last updated Wednesday shows 26 active cases. There have been 31 deaths to date in Wapello County.
The increase of 716 new cases of COVID-19 comes as the state’s data shows a slight downturn in testing. According to state data, 83,364 people have been tested in Iowa in the last 14 days compared to a few days ago when that number was 85,052.
Tests can take between several hours to a few days before they come back with a result.
About 7 percent of people tested in the last 14 days have been positive. It is up slightly from a month ago, when about 6 percent tested showed a positive result. During the previous peak in mid-May, that figure was around 20 percent.
Testing has again grabbed headlines in the state, as officials in Dubuque criticized testing cuts implemented at the Test Iowa site there.
The Associated Press reported that staff of Gov. Kim Reynolds said their office restricted the Epic Health and Wellness Clinic site to no more than 100 tests per day, citing quality and safety concerns at a busy clinic.
After an outcry, Reynolds’ communications director Pat Garrett told the AP that the state is sending 2,000 additional kits to Dubuque County for additional testing at other area clinics.