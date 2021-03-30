OTTUMWA — All the evidence has been presented to the jury in the trial of two suspects of a botched robbery and shootout with police.
Dalton Cook, 26, and Michael Bibby, 35, both of Ottumwa, are each on trial for 10 charges of attempted murder and charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and willful injury. If convicted of all 13 counts, the men could each face sentences of up to 200 years in prison.
The state rested its case at 3:07 p.m., with neither defense team opting to submit evidence. The next steps of the trial are the reading of jury instruction by Judge Joel Yates, and closing arguments by attorneys. That is expected to begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday. After that, the jury will begin its deliberations.
During the fourth day of testimony on Tuesday at the Wapello County Courthouse, prosecutors played four recordings of phone calls placed by Cook as he awaited charges in the aftermath of the 2018 botched robbery and shootout in Ottumwa.
In jail phone call recordings, Cook admitted to his mother his decisions were "life-changing."
As he awaited charges, and information on the other two suspects, Cook could be heard on recordings telling his mother, "I'm f---ed."
In the calls, a woman asked Cook if he had fired a weapon.
"No, but it doesn't matter," Cook said.
A woman on the phone asked Cook if he had anything to do with what was on the news.
"I can't tell you that," Cook replied. "I can't tell you that — I'm in jail, they haven't brought up charges on me yet."
Cook inquired in the calls about the man who died, which later turned out to be David Roy White, of Fairfield, who was killed by a gunshot in the shootout near Liberty Elementary School. The botched robbery on Lillian Street left a male victim, Colt Stewart, badly injured from a gunshot to the leg.
"To be 100% honest, it's probably better that it's him than the victim," Cook said in the recording.
Cook fled the area amidst the gunfire. He said in the calls that police were shooting at him, so he hit the ground to make police think he was hit. He then got up and went into the woods. He was later found by an officer in the creek after a manhunt.
The jury also heard testimony from Ottumwa Police Sgt. Michael Sieren, who helped lead the investigation. Prosecutors added significantly to the admitted evidence with dozens of photographs, Cook's jail phone conversations, the AR-15 style rifle found near Bibby and other evidence officers obtained.
Prosecutors also brought two criminalists from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation to the stand — Stephanie Yocca and Michael Tate. The two, as well as two other criminalists, were at the scenes to collect evidence. Tate also examined shell casings and the weapons used by Bibby and officers during the shootout.
In the afternoon, prosecutors also called Michael Rowe, a special agent from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. Rowe was a lead investigator, focusing on the officer-involved shootout at Liberty Elementary School. The DCI also assisted at the original armed robbery scene at 831 S. Lillian St., because the investigations involved many of the same witnesses and officers.
Despite several searches, only one spent bullet casing (and another unfired casing) was found in the field where the shootout took place that police believed were fired by the suspects. More than 20 casings were found that were fired by law enforcement, but Rowe said there may have been more shots fired by police than that.
He said the area being searched included lots of metal items unrelated to the investigation, which hampered efforts to use metal detectors to search for additional casings.
Investigators used forensic analysis to determine which weapons were tied to specific shell casings, Tate said in his testimony.