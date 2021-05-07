KNOXVILLE — The state of Iowa rested Friday morning in the first-degree murder trial against Michelle Boat.
Whether Boat will testify is a matter yet to be resolved. The jury was sent home until 9 a.m. Monday while the judge and attorneys work out jury instruction.
Defendants have the option of whether or not to testify. She was the only possible witness identified by defense attorneys ahead of the trial.
Michelle Boat, 56, of Pella, is on trial for first-degree murder in Marion County. The charge stems from the May 18, 2020 death of Tracy Mondabough in Pella.
Mondabough was the girlfriend of Michelle Boat's estranged husband Nicholas Boat. The two had been married for 20 years, but had separated in March 2020.
Investigators told the jury that Michelle Boat stalked Mondabough in Pella that day, before following her to 101 Glenwood Street where they two got into an altercation. During that altercation, Michelle Boat fatally stabbed Mondabough.
Defense attorneys spent little time cross-examining the state's witnesses after they openly admitted Michelle Boat killed Mondabough that day.
Instead, their strategy has been to say the crime committed was not first-degree murder, but rather voluntary manslaughter. While juries do not determine the punishment in criminal cases, it would be the difference between Michelle Boat spending the rest of her life in prison, and a maximum sentence of 10 years.
After testimony concluded and the jury was sent home Friday, defense attorney Trevor Andersen motioned for judgment of acquittal, saying the state failed to prove the required elements of premeditation and that Michelle Boat acted with malice aforethought.
Judge Patrick Greenwood said he would rule on the motion at 1 p.m. Friday.
Attorneys and the judge will also work on jury instructions ahead of Monday's continuation of the trial.
This story is developing and will be updated.