DES MOINES — Citing the lack of hard evidence that state revenues will be affected by the early stages of COVID-19, Iowa’s three-member Revenue Estimating Conference kept its projections largely the same for the current budget year and next year.
“The sky is not falling. It’s a little cloudier than usual but Iowa has a stable, albeit slowly growing, economy,” said Holly Lyons, REC member and fiscal services division director the state’s nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency.
The global coronavirus pandemic has sent stock markets on a roller coaster and caused disruptions around the country, with schools closing, conventions and sporting events being canceled and travel being restricted. Iowa, however, had only 14 confirmed cases as of Wednesday, all related to travel.
The REC estimates are the numbers the governor and lawmakers must follow as they approve their budget. While the governor’s proposal is based on the panel’s December revenue estimate, lawmakers must abide by the March estimate if it is lower than December’s.
The REC on Thursday approved a $76.1 million increase in its overall revenue from December for the current fiscal year that ends June 30. The new estimate is for $8.1 billion in revenues, a $231.9 million increase over last year. That represents a 3 percent increase in revenue over fiscal year 2019.
The panel reduced its estimate for the 2021 fiscal year that begins this July 1, but the difference is only about $12 million and still represents a 1.8 percent increase over the previous year.
The panel’s first estimate for the 2022 fiscal year projected a 4.1 percent revenue increase, which would mean almost $338 million more than the previous fiscal year. “We assumed even if there is a downturn, there would be a fairly quick recovery, just because we have such a stable, strong economy,” Lyons said.
“Frankly, I’m pretty optimistic,” Department of Management Director David Roederer said after the meeting. “I think the fundamentals of the economy, both in Iowa and nationally, are still strong.”
All of the members of the panel emphasized that they do not have enough information to project the economic impact of the pandemic. They said they would be willing to convene again as the situation warrants. The next regular REC meeting is scheduled for October.
House Appropriations Committee Chairman Gary Mohr, R-Bettendorf, said he does not expect the slightly lower estimate for the upcoming year to have much effect on budget proposals. “Conservative budgeting principles have paid off. They’ve lowered the estimate for next year but all of our savings accounts are full and we feel very good about where we are right now,” he said.
Democrats, however, said lawmakers should reconsider plans to either raise or reduce taxes this year amid global economic uncertainty.
Sen. Joe Bolkcom, D-Iowa City, said on the Senate floor Thursday that he thinks lawmakers should tackle necessarily policy issues and end the session as soon as possible – without addressing major tax issues.
“I don’t think it’s time to raise taxes on people or cut taxes on people as we approach what I think is going to be a really difficult year or more where our state budget’s concerned,” Bolkcom said. “We’re on the brink of looking at a recession, hopefully not worse than that, but I’m worried about state revenue and I think doing much on tax policy right now is not a good idea and will probably stretch this Legislature out.”
Bolkcom has been a vocal critic of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Invest in Iowa Act, which would raise state sales taxes to pay for environmental and mental health programs and property tax relief.
Rep. Chris Hall, D-Sioux City, said lawmakers need to begin considering how much virus response and mitigation will cost, noting the governor used a $200 million estimate for the purpose of securing federal assistance. “Legislators do need to be aware of the costs that could be incurred to the state. We need to plan for them,” he said.
Hall said he wants to see the Revenue Estimating Conference meet again in four weeks. The legislative session is scheduled to end in about six weeks.