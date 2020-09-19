OTTUMWA — There were 11 new disease cases in Wapello County, the state reported Saturday. Iowa added 901 cases of COVID-19.
The cases represent a change in totals reported between 10 a.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday, by the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The 14-day positivity rate reported by the state has climbed to 11.1% in Wapello County, according to state data.
Around the Courier's coverage area, there were three new cases reported in Monroe, two in Davis, two in Jefferson and one in Van Buren. The state lowered the total number of cases for Appanoose County by one, usually a signal that local investigation determined the person not to be a resident of the county.
Statewide, there were six new deaths, 754 new recoveries and 6,121 new individuals tested.
The top-five counties in terms of growth were Woodbury (101), Polk (78), Dubuque (77), Scott (59) and Linn (43).
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets. It is often mild and some individuals remain asymptomatic or have only cold or flu symptoms. But the disease can be more severe, require hospitalization and lead to death, particularly in older or immunocompromised people.
Experts, including those at the CDC, say wearing masks when in public, keeping at least 6 feet of distance between people when possible, and good hygiene can prevent the spread.
The Ottumwa Courier relies on data reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health, using its coronavirus data dashboard at coronavirus.iowa.gov. Data is checked each day at 10 a.m. and then compared to the data previously captured from the dashboard to produce stories.
The state has changed how it reported the data several times, and local officials often produce data based on different standards or in different timeframes. Therefore, the data will not always align with other sources.