DES MOINES — The Iowa Supreme Court has declined to hear two Wapello County cases, meaning the state appeals court’s decisions in them will stand.
The first was an appeal from Austin Keck, who sought reversal of the appeals court’s conclusion upholding his designation as a sexually violent offender. The designation was made while Keck was serving a five-year sentence for enticing a minor.
Keck’s sentence was originally suspended. His probation was revoked after the court found him to have messaged underage girls and exchanged photos with them, violating the terms of his release.
The appeal centered on whether Keck’s civil commitment was proper. Keck argued he was not “presently confined” for a sexually violent offense at the time of the commitment order. The appeals court disagreed.
The second case denied on Wednesday was that of former Ottumwa police officer Mark Milligan’s suit against the city’s civil service commission. The district court initially agreed with Milligan’s contention that he was improperly dismissed after a January 2017 incident in which an officer under his supervision antagonized a juvenile during a stolen car investigation.
The appeals court reversed that ruling, setting aside the district court’s conclusion that Milligan’s treatment was unfair.