OTTUMWA — A former Ottumwa educator’s license has been indefinitely suspended and cannot be reinstated for at least five years.
The Iowa Board of Educational Examiners’ final order said Richard Wortmann failed to contest the suspension, which was initially imposed in February. Wortmann was not accused of breaking any laws, but an earlier investigation found he had engaged in inappropriate contact with students.
Documents in the case listed an incident during the Great Western Trip taken by students. Wortmann, a science teacher, was a chaperone. A parent “raised concerns that during the trip [Wortmann] was in female students’ tents providing them with back rubs and physically touching the students.” Wortmann denied the charges.
But that was not the first time reports of questionable behavior were made. In March 2017 a student reported “three incidents … that made her uncomfortable.”
“During the investigation of the above incidents, other students made similar complaints such as inappropriate touching, inappropriate comments, and [Wortmann] being ‘touchy’ with girls,” the documents said. Wortmann had received written warnings and a reprimand.
The school district placed Wortmann on administrative leave during formal investigation of the complaints. The district’s investigations found the complaints constituted sexual harassment, and Wortmann resigned in May 2019 in lieu of termination.
The state board said Wortmann’s behavior harmed students’ opportunities to learn. “The undisputed evidence in the case reflects that [Wortmann] has repeatedly over the course of several years made students in his classroom or under his care uncomfortable and fearful of being in his presence.”
The ruling required Wortmann to seek a mental health evaluation and a psychosexual evaluation before seeking reinstatement, and comply with “any recommendations for treatment and/or training” made by the evaluators.