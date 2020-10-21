OTTUMWA — On Wednesday, Iowa data showed a record-high for deaths in a 24-hour period, a record high for hospitalizations, and the most patients in an intensive care unit since mid-May.
Between 10 a.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. Wednesday, there were 31 new deaths reported around the state in Iowa, a single-day record in the COVID-19 pandemic. None of the new deaths were in the Courier’s coverage area.
In the 24-hour span, Jefferson County had the biggest increase in coronavirus cases among counties in the Courier’s coverage area, with 12 new cases reported.
State data reported five new cases in Wapello, five in Monroe, five in Van Buren, four in Appanoose and three in Davis.
The state also hit a new high for hospitalizations Wednesday, with 534 COVID-19 patients. There were 134 in an intensive care unit, the highest number since May 13.
Statewide, Iowa saw an increase of 1,276 new cases of the virus. There were 1,160 new recoveries and 5,930 new individuals tested.
The top-five counties in terms of case growth were Polk (125), Dubuque (78), Black Hawk (78), Linn (75) and Scott (67).
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets. It is often mild and some individuals remain asymptomatic or have only cold or flu symptoms. But the disease can be more severe, require hospitalization and lead to death, particularly in older or immunocompromised people.
Experts, including those at the CDC, say wearing masks when in public, keeping at least 6 feet of distance between people when possible, and good hygiene can prevent the spread.
The Ottumwa Courier relies on data reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health, using its coronavirus data dashboard at coronavirus.iowa.gov. Data is checked each day at 10 a.m. and then compared to the data previously captured from the dashboard to produce stories.
The state has changed how it reported the data several times, and local officials often produce data based on different standards or in different timeframes. Therefore, the data will not always align with other sources.