DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds said the state is establishing new internet and telephone resources to help Iowans link up with COVID-19 vaccine providers.
Reynolds said the state will launch vaccinate.iowa.gov on Friday. It won’t be the centralized registration vehicle Reynolds canceled last week, but instead will offer a search for Iowans to find vaccine providers. Those Iowans would then be sent to each provider’s registration system.
Recognizing that many of the elderly population (65 and older) currently eligible to receive the vaccine are not internet savvy, Iowa will also be adding a team of so-called vaccine navigators to its 2-1-1 coronavirus hotline. Beginning the week of March 8, Iowans 65 and older that do not have access to the internet will be able to call 2-1-1 to find and set up vaccine appointments with a local Hy-Vee Pharmacy.
There are improvements continuing in the amount of vaccine Iowa has to distribute, as well.
Pending final emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, Reynolds said about 25,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are expected to arrive in Iowa next week. Unlike the other COVID-19 vaccines currently approved, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires just one shot, and not two.
The FDA said Tuesday the vaccine from Johnson & Johnson is safe and effective, and it's expected they’ll formally approve use soon. This vaccine differs from the COVID-19 vaccines made by Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, which use messenger RNA to build immunity against the coronavirus.
The Johnson & Johnson is a viral vector vaccine, which takes a harmless adenovirus and replaces a small piece of its genetic instructions with genes for the coronavirus’s spike protein. The vaccine trains the body’s immune system to make antibodies against those proteins should someone be exposed to the virus. Johnson & Johnson used this method to make its Ebola vaccine.
The FDA says the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was 72% effective at preventing all COVID-19 infections, and 86% effective at preventing severe cases. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are about 95% effective for preventing illness, but require two doses to be effective.
Iowa will receive about 65,000 more doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines next week, Reynolds said.
Reynolds said the White House told governors this week they plan to begin accurately forecasting vaccine shipments as much as two to three months in advance.
“I’m cautiously optimistic that the progress we’re seeing now will only continue,” Reynolds said. “I do appreciate the partnership of the federal government in helping make this possible.”
By next week, state officials project about 70% of the currently eligible population will have received at least one dose of the vaccine.