DES MOINES — Two area organizations have been named to the Top Workplaces 2021 list by the Iowa Top Workplaces and Des Moines REgister.
Cardinal Community School District is part of the list for the third year in a row, and Jefferson County Health Center made the list for the seventh time.
The list is determined based on the results of an anonymous third-party employee engagement survey conducted in the spring. It measures how employees feel about workplace values, employee appreciation, employee development, retention, pay, leadership and more.
“At Cardinal, we know that our students flourish and grow best under educators that are encouraged, motivated and supported by their administration. Receiving this award tells our admin team that we are moving in the right direction,” said Superintendent Joel Pedersen. “We will work to continue to improve the health and well-being of our staff. A thriving team of educators is vital to our students receiving the high-quality education they deserve and have come to expect at Cardinal.”
Likewise, leaders at JCHC were excited about the honor as well. “Being named at Top Workplace is humbling and a true honor. It’s a testament to the quality and caring nature of our staff. They instill a positive culture of compassion and excellence throughout our entire organization,” said CEO Bryan Hunger.