DAVENPORT — ImpactLife, the regional blood center serving the Ottumwa area, will require all employees to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by Nov. 1, the company announced Friday.
The organization has more than 700 employees in Iowa, Illinois, Missouri and Wisconsin and serves 125 hospitals across four states. Requests for medical and religious exemptions from the mandate will be considered.
In a press release, ImpactLife cites rising COVID-19 infection rates as wells as private employers, colleges and universities, government entities and other institutions in its service region in considering the vaccination requirements.
Under current policies, employees who are not vaccinated are not able to work for 10 days following known or suspected COVID-19 exposure, while those who are immunized can continue to work as long as they remain healthy. The center says the ongoing need to adjust for the number of available staff has led to scheduling challenges for blood drives and other operations.
In addition, the release states, several hospitals served by the center already have vaccinations requirements for employees and vendors, including ImpactLife employees who deliver blood to the hospitals and work mobile blood drives hosted by the hospitals.