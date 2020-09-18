New COVID-19 testing requirements from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will leave the State Hygienic Lab unable to provide or process routine COVID-19 tests for Iowa’s long-term care facilities.
The new requirement could generate more than 130,000 tests per week in Iowa, said Amy McCoy, spokesperson for the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The State Hygienic Lab is increasing its overall testing capacity to process up to 12,000 tests per day later this fall, but that will still exceed its capacity.
“The state will support facilities in any way we can, however we did not receive funds to support this effort specifically,” McCoy said in an email. “We understand that this frequency of testing has presented challenges, including availability and cost of the rapid tests that are required, and we continue to have conversations with our federal partners about solutions.”
The department reported 39 active COVID-19 outbreaks in Iowa nursing homes as of Thursday, with 932 staff and resident infections associated with those 39 outbreaks. That’s an increase from the 36 outbreaks and 873 infections reported on Tuesday.
Nine more Iowans reportedly died of COVID-19 on Thursday, while the number of new infections hit 1,185, according to the New York Times COVID-19 tracker. Over the past week, there have been an average of 760 cases per day, a decrease of 14% from the average two weeks earlier.
While Iowa’s case numbers are going down, the White House has recommended a statewide mask mandate to protect the state’s most vulnerable populations in long-term care facilities.
The federal government promised 407 out of 444 long-term care facilities will receive antigen point-of-care machines to provide on-site testing. However, it’s unclear when those are expected to arrive with “supply chain limitations,” McCoy said.