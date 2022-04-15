DES MOINES — Iowa’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 3.3% in March, down from 3.5% in February and from 4.4 percent one year ago. The U.S. March unemployment rate decreased to 3.6%.
The labor force participation rate increased to 67.2% in March from 67% in February.
The total number of working Iowans increased to 1,637,100 in March. This figure is 10,000 higher than February and 39,400 higher than one year ago.
“Iowa’s economic recovery has made tremendous strides over the past year, and we’re starting to see real progress as more and more Iowans rejoin the workforce,” said Beth Townsend, director of Iowa Workforce Development. “Iowa has come a long way since the height of the pandemic, but employers continue to need workforce. IWD will continue to focus on re-employment and helping jobless Iowans quickly find their way into rewarding new careers.”