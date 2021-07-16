OTTUMWA — Ottumwa City Council member Skip Stevens is resigning from the council, effective Aug. 1.
Stevens, who has been on the council for 7 1/2 years and was up for re-election this year, said in a statement from the city that "my 7 1/2 years of serving on the city council have been very rewarding and enjoyable. I wish to thank all who have supported me during my term.
"Ottumwa is in good hands, and I wish the mayor and council the best."
Stevens, who had missed the past few meetings because of health concerns, cited those concerns in his resignation letter. The council will discuss and vote at Tuesday's meeting how to proceed, whether by holding a special city election or by appointment.
Because of the limited time remaining in Stevens' term, City Administrator Philip Rath recommends appointing an individual to fill the rest of the term.
Stevens' term was set to expire Jan. 3, 2022. He served more than 45 years working for the city, including a stint as public works director, before running for public office. He was first elected in 2013, along with colleagues Matt Dalbey, Bob Meyers and Mayor Tom Lazio; Dalbey and Lazio are both up for re-election this cycle.
Stevens has championed economic development and improving city streets, as well as which include removal of trash and bulky items, dilapidated housing and other blight that affect the city's appearance.
In other business:
• Among consent agenda items, the council will discuss resolutions to purchase three trucks, one for the sewer maintenance department and two for the public works department. All would be replacing vehicles that are at least a decade old.
• The council will also weigh a resolution to install a 115-foot roundabout at the intersection of Quincy Avenue and Albia Road, citing studies to improve traffic safety at select intersections. The city is looking to submit a Transportation Safety Improvement Program grant application; the project would cost around $500,000, including new pavement on Albia Road, which makes up the bulk of the cost.
• The city also received partial grant funding for the old First National Bank building at 131 E. Main St. The State Historical Society of Iowa awarded the city $7,350 for an $18,000 rehabilitation project. Simonson recommends the council fund the remainder of the project with budgeted grant funds.
• The council will also hear the final reading to change an ordinance regarding placing privately owned trash dumpsters in city parking lots, similar to what other cities have done.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall, and will be live-streamed on the city's YouTube channel.
Wapello County Board of Supervisors
The board of supervisors will meet and discuss their proposal for a Rural Resilience Recovery Office, which would lead a regional consortium "to support rural communities, provide technical assistance, and implementation support for the American Rescue Plan funds local areas are receiving."
The office would be part of the South Central Iowa Local Workforce Development Board, which is designed to meet the employment and training needs of employers and job seekers, as well as the unemployed and under-employed in a 14-county area.
If Wapello County is awarded with an office, it will work with the workforce development board to disseminate material through newsletters, social media, etc., and provide peer-to-peer training and mentoring, among other duties.
In other business:
• The supervisors will approve a new collective-bargaining agreement between the sheriff's office union and the county.
• The supervisors will approve an employee-performance appraise for county employees.
• The county will approve a memorandum of understanding and reimbursement agreement with SIEDA to reimburse patrols for both the Ottumwa Police Department and Wapello County' Sheriff's Office for assisting in SIEDA services. The agreement ends Aug. 31, 2023, and calls for at one officer from each law enforcement agency to work an eight-hour shift to perform SIEDA services.