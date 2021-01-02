OTTUMWA — Mary Stewart, a Democrat who lost to Mariannette Miller-Meeks for a state senate seat three years ago, has announced she will run to finish the Republican's term.
On her Facebook page Sunday, Stewart said she would run in a special election in District 41 to replace Miller-Meeks, who turned in her resignation last week after being elected to U.S. House of Representatives by six votes in the closest federal race in almost 40 years.
"I am seeking the Democratic nomination as the candidate for the district 41 senate seat and I am asking for your support," Stewart said on her Facebook page. "I am committed to winning this seat and as a seasoned candidate I believe I can. You are a critical partner in making that happen. I need and I am asking for your support."
In 2018, Miller-Meeks defeated Stewart by just over three percentage points to claim the state senate seat, which encompasses Wapello, Davis, Jefferson and Van Buren counties.
Gov. Kim Reynolds announced there will be a special election Jan. 26 to fill the seat. If elected, Stewart would be up for re-election in 2022.
Miller-Meeks will be seated by Speaker Nancy Pelosi after a contentious battle with Democrat Rita Hart. In a race that went back-and-forth, Miller-Meeks' six-vote win was certified by the state, though Hart asked for recounts from each county, then filed a challenge to the Democratic-led House to intervene, claiming there were 22 legally cast ballots that weren't counted.
Stewart worked for 33 years at Indian Hills Community College, and has been an activist working on non-partisan issues since losing to Miller-Meeks.
No known Republican candidate has announced to run against Stewart.