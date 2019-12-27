OTTUMWA — The Democratic Party has honored an Ottumwa woman for her work in the state’s Second Congressional District.
Mary Stewart was named Outstanding Activist in the district during the district’s Democratic Congressional Committee’s Hall of Fame reception in Muscatine. “It was a nice honor,” Stewart said. “I had no idea.”
Stewart said the nomination could have come from anyone in the district, so she doesn’t know who put her name up for the honor. The reception also saw outgoing Congressman Dave Loebsack honored.
Stewart was the party’s nominee in 2018 for the Iowa Senate seat that covers Ottumwa. She is also the current president of the Ottumwa League of Women Voters.
Stewart is the second Ottumwan honored by an Iowa political party this year for her work. Trudy Caviness, the longtime county chair of the Republican Party, was honored as county chair of the year earlier this fall.